BOC logs P1.6-B monthly collection surplus ahead of end-August

With less than a week to go before the end of August, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Thursday reported that it has already exceeded its target collection for the month by PHP1.6 billion.

Based on its preliminary report as of Aug. 23, the bureau said it has collected PHP60.524 billion, surpassing the PHP58.849 target collection.

Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz lauded the officials and personnel of the bureau for already surpassing its target collection even before the month's end.

“Congratulations to the whole team. The BOC just exceeded the August collection target with our revenue of PHP60.524 billion. We are up by 2.8 percent or by PHP1.675 billion compared to the monthly target. My heartfelt congratulations to everyone,” the BOC chief added.

The BOC has been surpassing its monthly collection targets since January. It is also poised to sustain a consistent good performance record through the implementation of enhanced reform programs.

The bureau’s target collection for this year is PHP740 billion.

Source: Philippines News Agency