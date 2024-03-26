BOC intercepts P6.7-M used cars declared as spare parts in CDO

MANILA: The Bureau of Customs-Port of Cagayan de Oro (BOC-CDO) has foiled an attempt to smuggle used vehicles into the country. In a statement Tuesday, District Collector Alexandra Lumontad reported that the shipment, declared to contain 55 packages of used auto spare parts, arrived at the Sub-Port of Mindanao Container Terminal on Feb. 12 from Japan. A piece of derogatory information prompted authorities to subject the shipment to full physical examination which yielded four used vehicles --one 1985 Suzuki Jimny, one 2001 Mercedes-Benz G Class, one 2003 Toyota LC Prado, and one 1995 Toyota LC Prado. Based on the examination report, the vehicles were assessed with aggregate landed cost including duties, taxes, and other charges for PHP6.7 million. Lumontad issued the alert order for a full physical examination of the shipment upon request from the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, Enforcement and Security Service and X-ray Inspection Project. A warrant of seizure and detention has been issu ed against the subject shipment for violation of Section 1400 in relation to Section 1113 (f) and (l) 3, 4, and 5 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act. Source: Philippines News Agency