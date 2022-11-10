BOC intercepts cigarettes, ‘kush’ shipments in Davao, Pampanga

Authorities led by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) intercepted shipments of contraband and narcotics worth over PHP7 million in recent separate operations in Davao and Pampanga.

In a statement Wednesday, the bureau reported the apprehension of two suspects who yielded 4,250 reams of smuggled cigarettes and a Hyundai Porter Freezer van with a combined value of PHP3 million on Oct. 31.

The items were seized at a checkpoint manned by the local police and the Philippine Army – Task Force Davao at Sirawan, Toril, Davao City.

BOC Davao District Collector lawyer Erastus Sandino Austria issued a warrant of seizure and detention (WSD) against the smuggled items for violating Section 1113 in relation to Section 117 and Section 400 of the Republic Act 10863 also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

The seized cigarettes and van were immediately turned over to the custody of the BOC, while the suspects, who will be charged with the violation of the CMTA, were placed under the custody of the Police Regional Office 11 (Davao Region).

Meanwhile, the BOC-Port of Clark together with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) busted PHP4.4 million worth of kush or high-grade marijuana in a shipment declared as a “fishing net” on Oct. 28.

Port of Clark officer in charge-collector John Simon said the shipment was marked for physical examination as it showed a suspicious image.

A physical examination was immediately conducted which resulted in the discovery of a blue styrofoam sheet containing six vacuum-sealed packs of dried leaves suspected to be illegal drugs.

The shipment came from California in the United States on Oct. 23.

Representative samples were taken and turned over to PDEA for chemical laboratory analysis which confirmed the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol/marijuana, a dangerous drug under RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency