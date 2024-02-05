BOC: Hunt on for 2 smuggled sports cars

MANILA: The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has launched a search for two luxury vehicles that were imported into the country without proper documents. In a statement Monday, Customs Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy said Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio issued a warrant of seizure and detention (WSD) against the two Bugatti Chiron 2023 model sports cars on Feb. 2. 'The agency received information last November 2023 about the entry of these vehicles without going through regular customs clearance. These vehicles were also being openly advertised in online markets and various social media sites,' Uy said. The two vehicles worth PHP163 million each -- a blue unit with plate number NIM 5448 and a red unit with plate number NIM 5450 -- are registered to a certain Menguin Zhu and a certain Thu Thrang Nguyen. Reports said these vehicles were spotted in parts of Metro Manila and Cavite. The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP) already conducted a case build-up upon re ceiving the information. 'The CIIS found during the course of the investigation that these vehicles were frequently being seen in the areas of Muntinlupa, Pasig, Pasay, and Cavite. And subsequently, on November 28, 2023, our Management Information System Technical Group (MISTG) confirmed that the motor vehicles do not have any import documents,' Uy added. BOC-CIIS director Verne Enciso appealed to the public to provide information about the vehicles. 'We ask the public to give us any information about these vehicles if they see them. They can reach out to the BOC's Intelligence Group or through the BOC Cares portal to report any sightings,' he said. Cash rewards await informers or whistleblowers in accordance with Section 1512 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and Customs Administrative Order 03-2022, equivalent to 20 percent of the actual revenue collected. The owners of the vehicles would be asked to present proper importation documents. If the vehicles have been found to be imported without proper documents, the owners would face charges for the possible violation of Section 1400 in relation to Section 1113 of the CMTA. Source: Philippines News Agency