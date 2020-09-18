BOC holds inventory of seized gadgets for donation to learners

MANILA – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) is conducting an inventory of all seized items that can be donated to other government agencies amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“An inventory has been ordered by the Commissioner of Customs (Rey Leonardo Guerrero) on all items that can be a useful donation to other government institutions during these trying times. Needless to state part of these are seized or abandoned shipments of gadgets and other electronic items,” Customs spokesperson Vincent Philip Maronilla said in a Viber message on Friday.

This came after Senator Imee Marcos called on the bureau to donate confiscated electronic gadgets to learners for blended learning.

“We thank Senator Marcos for her valuable suggestion and assure her that the BOC is already looking into it. We also undertake to update the office of Senator Marcos on the developments relating to her suggestion,” he added.

Citing a report from the BOC, Marcos, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Economic Affairs said 29.5 tons of cellphones, storage devices, and electrical items were confiscated in August.

The Department of Education and local government units have been working together to support blended learning for students as President Rodrigo Duterte prohibited the conduct of face-to-face classes until a vaccine against Covid-19 becomes available. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency