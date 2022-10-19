BOC forms one-stop-shop for cargoes of diplomats, dignitaries

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has established a one-stop-shop for cargoes of diplomats and foreign dignitaries in the country.

In a statement Tuesday, the bureau said this will expedite the processing and release of cargoes consigned to diplomats and foreign dignitaries.

It was created following the meeting among the BOC, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Embassy of the United States of America where Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz vowed to further streamlining customs processes and procedures.

The initiative was also established through the Assessment and Operations Coordinating Group (AOCG).

It will be headed by the group which will be composed of the heads of the Informal Entry Divisions of the collection districts.

All ports of the BOC nationwide will have a one-stop-shop for the purpose.

Its creation is in accordance with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to streamline procedures in the bureau and to remain steadfast in the fulfillment of its mandate of enhancing trade facilitation in the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency