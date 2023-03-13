BOC foils 18 containers of misdeclared onions worth P77M

Customs authorities have intercepted 18 containers of misdeclared red and yellow onions worth PHP77 million pesos.

In a statement Monday, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio led the inspection of the containers at the Manila International Container Port (MICP) on March 10.

The bureau reported that the inspection came after Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-MICP Field Office sought the physical examination of the subject shipments.

The inspection was also witnessed by MICP District Collector Arnoldo Famor.

It revealed that the agricultural products were supposedly concealed in pieces of pizza dough.

"The BOC shall continue to maximize its intelligence resources and capabilities and intensify enforcement measures against unscrupulous importers and their cohorts to combat smuggling attempts, especially those involving agricultural goods which are inimical to our local farmers and businesses," the BOC chief said.

It added that the shipments are covered by several bills of lading and various goods declarations and are said to contain pizza dough and fishballs.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Juvymax Uy said the pieces of pizza dough were not covered by the requisite license and permit from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in violation of the Republic Act (RA) 9711 or the Food and Drugs Act of 2009.

The BOC then issued warrants of seizure and detention (WSD) against the shipments for violating Section 1400 in relation to Section 117 of the RA 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), RA 9711 and the Department of Agriculture (DA) Circular No. 04 Series of 2016

Source: Philippines News Agency