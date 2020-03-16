BOC expedites release of medical supplies from ports

The government is accelerating the release of medical supplies from ports in the country, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said.

“BOC is already fast-tracking releases of medical supplies,” he said in a Viber message to journalists Monday.

This supports the statement released by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) earlier in the day denying that it is holding and delaying the release of essential medical supplies and equipment in its warehouses.

“There is no such incident at any of its ports or warehouses,” it said in response to allegations about this situation.

The statement assured the public that the processing of shipments containing medical supplies and relief goods are being done expeditiously, especially during this time of emergency.

It said it has even activated a BOC Assistance Desk to speed up the clearance and immediate release of such shipments.

People may call the assistance desk through mobile numbers 09672256871 and/or 09178322954 and they can check for additional information through the BOC website, customs.gov.ph.

“The BOC enjoins its stakeholders/importers to provide detailed advance information of importations of emergency medical supplies so that they can be expeditiously processed. Further, importers are once again reminded to secure the needed importation permits and clearances required by regulatory agencies prior to importation,” it added.

Medical practitioners have called for public donations of medical masks due to lack of supplies amidst rising cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country.

Malacanang on Monday placed the whole of Luzon under enhanced community quarantine from March 17 up to April 12 to address upticks in Covid-19 cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency