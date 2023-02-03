BOC exceeds January revenue target by P7.4 billion

MANILA: The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has recorded a surplus of 11.79 percent or PHP7.415 billion in its January 2023 revenue target.

Based on a preliminary report released on Friday, the bureau collected a total PHP70.327 billion last month, exceeding its target revenue at PHP62.911 billion.

The collection is 20.53 percent or PHP11.98 billion higher than the revenue posted during the same month in 2022 at PHP58.346 billion.

At the same time, the BOC reported that for January 2023, it has conducted 36 apprehensions in the different ports.

It translated to the seizure of approximately PHP908.137 million worth of various commodities in violation of the Republic Act 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

Among the seized goods were PHP794.463 million worth of smuggled agricultural products and PHP104.833 million worth of illegal drugs.

Under the leadership of Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz, the bureau sustains its positive performance by heightening border protection measures and strengthening its anti-smuggling program to ensure optimal lawful revenue collection.

He also continues to modernize and initiate policy reforms to combat Customs fraud and corruption while ensuring efficient trade facilitation in the country in line with the eight-point socioeconomic agenda of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Source: Philippines News Agency