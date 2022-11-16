BOC exceeds 2022 revenue collection target

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Tuesday reported it has surpassed its annual revenue collection target of PHP721.52 billion for 2022 by generating PHP745.50 billion, the highest revenue collection to date.

Based on a preliminary report, as early as November 11, the Bureau surpassed this year’s revenue target by PHP23.98 billion or 3.27 percent.

It added that 17 collection districts of the Bureau also reached their respective collection targets, garnering a surplus of 16.8 percent or PHP103.29 billion as of October 31.

In a statement, Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz attributed the revenue collection performance to the stringent implementation of his priority programs to curb smuggling and corruption, optimize revenue collection, and digitalize and enhance customs operations.

It is anchored on the 8-point Socioeconomic Agenda of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

He thanked the men and women of the Bureau for their continuous hard work and assured to provide his unequivocal support.

As ordered by the President, the BOC Commissioner has streamlined customs processes to ease bottlenecks and promote local and international investments and efficient trade facilitation while preventing revenue leakages through heightened border security measures

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY