BOC-ESS seizes close to P1B worth of shipments in Q1

The Bureau of Customs-Enforcement and Security Service (BOC-ESS) seized 81 shipments from January to March, with an estimated value of PHP999.474 million. BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio made this announcement during the 35th anniversary of the ESS on Monday. Rubio said that in 2022, the ESS recorded 397 seized shipments amounting to PHP1.044 billion. During the celebration, Rubio recognized the significant contribution of the ESS in the bureau's strengthened border protection initiatives. 'With this kind of performance, the ESS is evidently of great help and is necessary in attaining our 5-Point Priority Program. Crafted through 35 years of existence, the ESS remains not only in the forefront of border protection but also of strictly implementing security measures that ensure the safety of the entire Customs community,' he said. The BOC chief also recognized the contribution of ESS in the successful implementation of the Fuel Marking Program where it marked 18 billion liters of petroleum products in 2022 and 4 billion liters from January to March 2023. The ESS is headed by Special Police Chief Isabelo Tibayan III, which is also under the Enforcement Group led by Deputy Commissioner Teddy Sandy Raval. Rubio also shared he started his career as a special agent with the ESS, where it opened a lot of platforms for him to improve his capabilities and learn the ropes at the bureau. 'This is likewise why I fully understand the demands of being in the ESS, as it has a myriad of roles to execute within and even outside the Bureau of Customs. And these roles are what we celebrate in today's occasion,' he added. The commissioner also recognized deserving ESS offices and personnel, including the ESS Motor Vehicle Monitoring and Clearance Office, Environmental Protection and Compliance Division, ESS Quick Reaction Team and the Customs Firearms and Explosives Unit. Service awards were also given to the retirees of the ESS. The ESS continues to implement heightened security measures to achieve its mission to protect the national borders and to safeguard government revenues.

Source: Philippines News Agency