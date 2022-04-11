﻿BOC earns P80-M from sale of overstaying containers

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Monday reported that it has collected more than PHP80 million from selling 96 out of the 304 overstaying containers for the first three month of 2022.

Through the Assessment and Operations Coordinating Group and Auction and Cargo Disposal Division units of all BOC Collection Districts nationwide, the bureau earned an aggregate value of PHP80,764,977 from public auction of 96 containers that contained rice and galvanized steel, among others, according to a Facebook post.

Aside from public auction, some of the containers were condemned and donated.

Thirty-eight containers of twine, yarn droppings, and cuttings were donated to various agencies while 170 containers with used clothing, rotten foodstuff, used oil, used furniture, among others, were condemned from January to March.

In relation to Customs Administrative Order No. 17-2019, cargos which weren’t withdrawn within the regulatory period of 30 calendar days from payment of duties, taxes, and other charges shall be deemed abandoned, unless covered by duly issued alert order, and upon the finality of the Decree of Abandonment.

BOC shall then determine the proper disposition, if through auction, condemnation or donation.

The forfeited containers were disposed of in accordance with Sections 1139 and 1141 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, which provide for the conditions and modes of disposition, respectively, to facilitate trade by eliminating port and yard congestion.

Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero said BOC remains steadfast in its efforts of ensuring unhampered delivery of services, especially in these trying times that the movement of goods, essentials, and non-essentials, is deemed both substantial and critical.

Source: United News of Bangladesh