BOC Dumaguete hits P2-B mark in Q1

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Sub-port of Dumaguete has breached the PHP2-billion mark in revenue collections for the first semester or the first six months of this year despite quarantine restrictions due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Dumaguete Customs Collector Fe LLuelyn Toring, in an interview Thursday, said that from January to June this year, their actual collection reached more than PHP2.154 billion, which is 15.61 percent higher than the target collection for the period.

The target collection was pegged at PHP1.863 billion, with a variance of a little more than PHP291 million.

Toring said they are happy they were able to bounce back now despite a deficit in revenue collection last April when the province of Negros Oriental was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

For that month, the BOC here had a deficit of more than PHP172 million from its target collection of PHP281.7 million.

Negros Oriental is now under a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). With the easing of restrictions, she said they are hoping to continue collecting revenues to meet their monthly targets.

She said that because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the BOC also adjusted sometime in May the Dumaguete Sub-port’s 2020 target collection from PHP5.7 billion down to PHP4.1 billion.

The three largest importers contributing to their revenue generation are still Filoil Energy Co., Inc. (petroleum products, Dumaguete Coconut Mills, Inc. (palm olein), and Pryce Gases, Inc. (liquefied petroleum gas), she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency