BOC destroys P45-M forfeited vehicles

Government officials led the simultaneous destruction of 10 forfeited vehicles worth PHP45.243 million in Manila and Cebu in celebration of the Bureau of Customs’ 119th founding anniversary on Tuesday.

Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez witnessed the destruction of five luxury vehicles at the Port Area in the city of Manila while the other five vehicles were destroyed at the Port of Cebu.

The BOC said the destruction of the cars and vans to serve as a warning to unscrupulous individuals involved in the illegal importation of vehicles.

The vehicles that were destroyed were: Ford F-150 Super SVT Can Raptor Pick Up, brand new 2015 Toyota Land Cruiser, used 2007 Bentley Continental GT, brand new Hyundai Starex, used Renault Black Van, Land Rover 2012, Range Rover Evoque 2019, Porsche 911, Mercedes Benz and Alfa Romeo.

Meanwhile, Guerrero lauded the men and women of the bureau for their collective efforts as they were able to meet their target last year despite the pandemic.

“As the Bureau of Customs marks another year in its long and dedicated history. I give due recognition to the exemplary performance of each and every member of the Bureau of Customs. Your dedication and commitment in the past year during a time of unprecedented circumstances made it possible for us to achieve our goals and sustain our momentum for reform and transformation. Mabuhay kayong lahat,” he said in his speech.

He also cited the BOC employees for their hard work and professionalism.

“With the combination of teamwork and systems improvements, we were able to exceed our targets from July to December for a total collection of PHP539.7 billion which is 6 percent over the target we set. In addition, PHP1.28 billion in duties and taxes were collected from intensive Post Clearance activities,” he added.

Guerrero said they will follow the same approach to achieve the goals for this year.

“These highlights speak of the energy and the team spirit that propelled our performance in 2020 and these same elements will be the foundation of our efforts in 2021 as we seek to level up in the various areas of operations and service delivery,” he added.

He also thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for his guidance and the stakeholders for their continued support.

“For this, we are most grateful to our partners and stakeholders for their continuing and unwavering support making sure that we live up to our mandate and improve as necessary. The guidance of our President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and the leadership of DOF under Sec Carlos Dominguez are the pillars by which the BOC continues to perform and transform,” he said.