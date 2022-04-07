﻿BOC destroys P101-M smuggled agri products in Pampanga

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Thursday reported the destruction of assorted smuggled agricultural products worth over PHP101 million in Pampanga.

In a statement, Port of Subic District Collector Maritess Martin said the illegal products such as onions, carrots, fish, and other seafood were found inside 14 pieces of 40-footer containers with a total value of PHP101.13 million consigned to the various consignees such as Zhenpin Consumer Goods Trading, Gingarnion Agri Trading, and Schnell Wert OPC.

The shipments were seized by the Port of Subic for violation of various Department of Agriculture Administrative Orders and Circulars, Section 1400 (misdeclaration), concerning Section 1113 (f) of the Republic Act 10863 otherwise known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

The agricultural products have been destroyed through rendering, shredding, dumping, and thermal decomposition in an accredited non-hazardous waste disposal facility in Pampanga.

The BOC said the condemnation process started on March 31 and ended recently.

The smuggled products arrived in the country in December 2020 and in June and December 2021.

Martin assured that the Port of Subic will remain vigilant and true to its mandate to prevent the entry of prohibited goods into the country’s borders.

Source: Philippines News Agency