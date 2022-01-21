BOC Davao Seizes P 28.87M Worth of Smuggled Cigarettes

The Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Davao seized 1,020 master cases of smuggled cigarettes with an estimated value of Php 28,872,000.00 on Jan. 18, 2022, at Davao International Container Terminal (DICT), Panabo City, Davao Del Norte.

Derogatory information received from the BOC’s Intelligence Group revealed that the said shipment was originally declared as 1,077 packages of assorted items such as plastic washbasins, plastic chairs, drainer baskets, and bond papers. However, physical inspection yielded positive for misdeclaration of smuggled cigarettes, containing 1000 master cases of Two Moon cigarettes and 20 master cases of Fort Menthol cigarettes were found.

Atty. Erastus Sandino B. Austria, District Collector of the Port already issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention against the shipment consigned to Essafrank Consumer Goods Trading for violating Section 117 and Section 1400 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

BOC assures the public that it will remain vigilant in protecting the country’s borders against the entry of smuggled goods including cigarettes which disrupt the tobacco industry and defrauds the government of rightful revenues.

Source: Bureau of Custom (News)