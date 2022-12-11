BOC-Davao, police join forces vs. ‘love scam’

DAVAO CITY: The Bureau of Customs (BOC) is collaborating with the Philippine National Police-Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit in the Davao Region to combat rising cases of “love scam”.

BOC-Davao and RACU 11 will intensify information dissemination in ports and exchange information to fast-track concerns and ease data sharing, according to a news release over the weekend.

Also called parcel scam, the fraudulent scheme involves texting, calling and emailing victims about cargoes and parcels supposedly addressed to them.

“However, payment is needed to get the package that is allegedly being held by the Bureau of Customs. The gift, however, does not exist,” BOC-Davao said.

BOC-Davao’s Port’s Public Information and Assistance Division deals with the complaints that have reached 100 so far as of October, although officials said some victims may be ashamed to file reports.

Most of the victims were reported to be below 40 years old while the largest scammed amount is about PHP35,000.

“More people fall victim to this online fraudulent scheme where foreigners befriend Filipinos and engage them in romantic relationships,” BOC – Davao said.

Source: Philippines News agency