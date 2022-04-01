﻿BOC Davao hits P3.49-B revenue collection for March 2022

Even amidst the pandemic, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Davao has managed to generate a revenue collection exceeding its target for March 2022.

In a statement Friday, BOC-Davao said it has generated PHP3.49 billion in revenue collection, which is 3.6 percent higher than the bureau’s projection of PHP3.37 billion. This resulted in a surplus of PHP121.22 million.

Lawyer Erastus Sandino Austria, the BOC-Davao district collector, said the encouraging result is indicative of a good economic movement in the region.

“This can be attributed to the improved valuation, intensified enforcement operations, and the government’s efforts in ensuring the unhampered movement of goods amid the pandemic situation,” Austria said

BOC-Davao data also indicated that the total revenue collection for March 2022 is higher by 0.14 percent compared to the same period last year.

In March 2021, BOC Davao posted a PHP3.06 billion revenue collection.

Meanwhile, BOC-Davao assured its operations against illegal shipments in the region remain strong.

Data acquired by the Philippine News Agency showed that more than PHP2 million worth of shipments illegally transported to the Davao port were intercepted last month alone.

The shipments were apprehended for violation of Section 1113 and Section 1440 of Republic Act No. 1063 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Source: Philippines News Agency