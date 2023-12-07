BOC Confiscates P42.4 billion in Smuggled Goods

Manila – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has reported the seizure of PHP42.4 billion worth of smuggled goods from January to November 24 this year. BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio, during a briefing on Wednesday, announced that this figure is double the amount seized in the same period last year, which was over PHP20 billion.

According to Philippines News Agency, the confiscated items predominantly include counterfeit goods valued at PHP24.3 billion, followed by illegal drugs worth PHP7.5 billion. Other significant seizures include agricultural products, cigarettes, general merchandise, and fuel. The list of seized items also covers vehicles and accessories, used clothing, steel products, electronics, cosmetics, firearms, food, chemicals, and jewelry.

Rubio attributed the substantial increase in seizures to stricter enforcement by the BOC. He highlighted that this year's total is the highest amount seized by the BOC to date, with still a month remaining in the year.