BOC confident to meet target collection for Q2

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) is confident about meeting its collection target in the second quarter after surpassing its target in January to March. BOC spokesperson lawyer Vincent Philip Maronilla said they are also looking to achieve their internal target for April to June. 'But as far as the target is concerned, our Commissioner together with our collectors are very confident that they will reach their respective targets,' he said at the Laging Handa briefing on Wednesday. 'So I hope we can get our internal target so that we can deliver more collection for our country and for the proper operation of the fiscal situation of our government,' he added. Maronilla reported that the bureau recorded a surplus of PHP16 billion in the first quarter of the year when it collected PHP214 billion. The revenue target for the first quarter is PHP197.020 billion. He attributed this to effective enforcement of the law. 'The leadership of the Bureau of Customs, our collectors are watching over the strict implementation of our taxation laws, that's why we have been meeting our collection target for several years now,' Maronilla said. 'And our target is not only to reach the target imposed on us by the government this year, but to exceed it because Commissioner (Bienvenido) Rubio and the staff of the Bureau of Customs realize and recognize the needs of our government in additional funds,' he added. Last month, the BOC surpassed its collection target by PHP7.851 billion, or 10.86 percent higher, after collecting PHP80.133 billion. The March collection is so far the highest monthly collection for the year.

Source: Philippines News Agency