BOC clears 2nd Batch of AstraZeneca Vaccines

The Bureau of Customs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) processed the clearance of the second tranche of AstraZeneca vaccines with 38,400 vials donated by the COVAX Facility on Sunday night aboard a Royal Dutch KLM airlines from Amsterdam.

Similar to the first tranche of AstraZeneca donation which arrived last Thursday night March 4, 2021, the 2nd importation underwent advance processing at the Bureau of Customs NAIA One-Stop-Shop and were immediately released upon arrival, and underguarded until delivery at Metropac Warehouse, the designated DOH Cold Storage Facility in Marikina City.

The expedite and seamless clearance process was the result of the month-long preparation of the Bureau of Customs in active coordination with IATF through meetings and simulations prior to the arrival of these vaccines.

Bureau of Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero assures that the BOC will be consistent in the facilitation of COVID-19 vaccines not only in the Port of NAIA but in all other ports and remain vigilant against possible smuggling of unregistered and fake vaccines.

Port of NAIA District Collector Carmelita Talusan ensures the public that the handling team is ready to facilitate the immediate release of COVID-19 vaccines as they arrive, to fully supplement the COVID-19 vaccination program of the government.

Source: Bureau of Custom (News)