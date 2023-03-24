BOC-Clark turns over P120M worth of marijuana by-products to PDEA

The Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Clark recently turned over various seized marijuana by-products with an estimated value of PHP120 million to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 3 for proper disposition. Port of Clark District Collector John Simon said the prohibited goods were seized on different dates from December 2022 to January 2023. Authorities discovered the derivatives in 10 shipments, which include one pack of Cannabidiol (CBD) gummies, one bottle of Beebe Terpene tincture strawberry diesel, 11 pieces of vape juices, nine pieces of vape cartidge, 23 pieces of Dabwoods vape pen and hemp gummies. The shipments also include three 30 ml bottles of Terp Science labs containing marijuana, and 470 tablets containing codeine and acetaminophen, all of which are considered as dangerous drugs under Republic Act 9165. The turnover of the seized products was held on Wednesday. 'The Port of Clark has been very consistent in its anti-smuggling efforts, and as an implementing agency, we are tasked to secure our borders against these dangerous drugs. That is why our personnel are very vigilant and will not let these marijuana by-products reach the consumers,' he said in a statement Friday. The shipments were in violation of Sections 118 (g), 119 (d), and 1113 (f) of R.A. No. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) in relation to R.A. No. 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. On the other hand, Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio noted that importation of such products need to provide proof of compliance from concerned agencies. 'We would like to reiterate that these products with cannabis or marijuana content are dangerous drugs and need further compliance with regulatory agencies such as PDEA and Food and Drug Administration to ensure safety use,' he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency