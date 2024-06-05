BOC-Clark seizes P4-M kush, cannabis-laced vapes

MANILA: Customs officers at the Port of Clark on Wednesday intercepted more than 2 kg. of kush (high-grade marijuana) and 156 cannabis-infused disposable vapes estimated at over PHP3.9 million. In a statement, Port of Clark District Collector Erastus Sandino Austria said the contraband was concealed in a parcel declared as 'accessories' that arrived from California in the United States on May 25. He said the shipment was marked by X-ray Inspection Project (XIP) personnel due to an unusual X-ray image. The shipment was also subject to K9 sniffing that indicated the possible presence of prohibited drugs. During physical examination, officers discovered dried leaves and fruiting tops suspected to be high-grade marijuana and assorted vape cartridges. Samples were then taken and turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for chemical laboratory analysis which confirmed the presence of marijuana, a dangerous drug under Republic Act 9165 (RA) or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Austria issued a warrant of seizure and detention against the subject shipment for violation of Section 118 (g), 119 (d), and 1113 par. f, I, and l (3 and 4) of RA 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act) in relation to RA 9165, as amended. Meanwhile, Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said the bureau remains on heightened alert to safeguard the country's borders against the entry of illegal drugs and other contraband. "This recent seizure is a testament to our dedicated efforts in combating drug trafficking and ensuring the safety of our communities. We will continue to intensify our operations and enhance our capabilities to thwart any attempts at smuggling illegal substances into the country,' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency