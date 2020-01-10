BOC chief ‘waiting for guidance’ on reported exit from post

Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero on Friday said he is waiting for further orders regarding his supposed exit as head of one of the top two revenue-generating agencies of the government.

Going to the question kung anong balita (on what the news is), ako mismo hindi ko rin alam (I personally do not know anything) and I'm still waiting for guidance from the President (Rodrigo Duterte) and Secretary of Finance (Carlos Dominguez III), he said in an interview.

The Customs chief refused to comment when asked what may be the reason for his replacement.

Huwag na natin sagutin yun, hintayin na lang natin sagot ng Presidente (Rodrigo Duterte) (Let's not answer that. Let's just wait for the President's answer). I am here because I am an appointed official so depende na sa presidente 'yan kung anong desisyon niya (it's up to the President's decision) he said.

Before the news of his supposed replacement came out, Guerrero said his last interaction with Duterte was at a conference this week.

Nagkita kami sa command conference last Tuesday sa AFP-PNP (Armed Forces of the Philippines-Philippine National Police) and wala namang sinabi sa akin (We met a command conference of the AFP-PNP on Tuesday and he did not say anything to me), the BOC head added.

Guerrero said as an appointee, he serves at the pleasure of the President.

Reports said Guerrero will be replaced as Customs chief by prominent Davao businessman William de Jesus.

