BOC assures speedy release of emergency supplies

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Monday assured the speedy release of the shipments containing medical supplies and relief goods amid the government’s efforts to contain the coronavirus diseases 2019 (Covid-19) in the country.

“The Bureau assures the public that the processing of shipments containing medical supplies and relief goods are being done expeditiously especially during this time of emergency,” the BOC said in a statement.

The BOC made this assurance as it denied reports that the bureau is holding and delaying the release of essential medical supplies and equipment in its warehouses.

“In the midst of issues that the Bureau of Customs (BOC) is holding and delaying the release of essential medical supplies and equipment in its warehouses, the BOC clarifies that there is no such incident at any of its ports or warehouses,” the statement read.

The Bureau said it has activated its Assistance Desk to expedite the clearance and immediate release of the important shipments.

It also enjoined its stakeholders/importers to provide detailed advance information of importations of emergency medical supplies “so that they can be expeditiously processed.”

The BOC also reminded importers to secure the needed importation permits and clearances required by regulatory agencies prior to importation.

The BOC Assistance Desk may be reached through mobile numbers 09672256871 and/or 09178322954.

The public is also advised to visit the BOC website at customs.gov.ph for details on foreign donation procedures.

Source: Philippines News Agency