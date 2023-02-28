Bloodletting drive set for Manila archbishop’s 71st birthday

MANILA: A bloodletting activity is set to be conducted by the Archdiocese of Manila next month in celebration of Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula's 71st birthday on March 30.

“The Human Resource Development Department (HRDD) of the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Manila would like to appeal to you and to your relatives and friends, to donate blood on March 30, 2023, to commemorate the 71st birthday of our Archbishop, Jose F. Cardinal Advincula, D.D.,” said Fr. Sanny de Claro, director of the RCAM HRDD in a memorandum on Tuesday.

The bloodletting event titled, “Dugo na Regalo mo, Buhay para sa Kapwa Mo,” will be held at the fourth floor of the Arzobispado de Manila building on March 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The event was organized in cooperation with the Philippine National Red Cross.

In the past years, the Manila archdiocese also held such bloodletting drives as a birthday gift to Advincula's predecessor Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle.

Tagle is now assigned as the Vatican's Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery of Evangelization.

For inquiries, the public may call the HRDD office at telephone number 8527-3956 and look for Joel Madronio

Source: Philippines News Agency