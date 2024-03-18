Blinken calls for technological progress based on ‘democratic values’

SEOUL: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday highlighted the importance of making technological advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation to safeguard the democratic principles against attempts by authoritarian states to erode democracy. Blinken made the remarks during the ministerial conference of the Summit for Democracy forum in Seoul, a third such session of the U.S.-led multination gathering formed to reinforce the democratic bloc against challenges posed by a rise in authoritarianism. "Revitalizing democracy will require us to shape a technological future that's inclusive, rights-respecting, directed at driving progress in people's lives, as authoritarian and repressive regimes deploy technologies to undermine democracy and human rights," he said in the opening remarks. He stressed the 'need to ensure that technology sustains and supports democratic values and norms,' pointing out that such technological progress in AI and digital tools will spur the democratic re newal for the future. "Democracy is a shared aspiration for people around the world. That demand for representative democracy remains strong," he said. Blinken called South Korea a "champion of democracy" for the world that has transformed into one of the strongest and most dynamic nations over a single generation. He called for a "collective effort" among the governments and people to safeguard the democracies. Co-hosted by South Korea, Britain, the United States and Ecuador, the ministerial conference brought together top government delegations from some 30 countries on the first day of the three-day gathering. President Yoon Suk Yeol attended Monday's opening session. In Monday's session, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said the interplay of AI and digital technologies present both opportunities and challenges in a world that is witnessing a "retreat from the democratic values" amid the rising geopolitical tensions. "While these technologies enhance democratic engagement, they also amplify threats of m isinformation, disinformation and digital surveillance, undermining the very foundations of democratic societies," Cho said in the opening speech. Cho called for collaboration among stakeholders to steer the technological revolution in a way that promotes democratic values for the benefit of future generations. "Korea is committed to standing in solidarity with the international community to safeguard and advance these values," he said. Following the ministerial conference, Cho and Blinken will hold separate talks on the alliance, democratic cooperation and other issues of mutual concern, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula and around the region. The meeting between Cho and Blinken comes only weeks after the two met one-on-one in Washington late last month. Blinken arrived in Seoul on Sunday. Blinken is also expected to pay a visit to Yoon. On the margins of the forum, Cho will also meet separately with his counterparts and chief delegates of the participating nations, including Britain, the European Union, Indonesia, Ecuador, Guyana, Mauritius, the Gambia, India and Australia, his office said. The Summit for Democracy is a multination forum led by the U.S. to strengthen solidarity and reinforce the democratic bloc with like-minded countries in the face of various challenges posed by a rise in authoritarianism. South Korea is hosting this year's summit from Monday through Wednesday. It is the first country to host the forum besides the United States since its launch in 2021. Tuesday's session will feature panel discussions and workshops by civil society groups, academia and international organizations. The leaders' session will take place virtually Wednesday, in which U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to attend via video links. Source: Philippines News Agency