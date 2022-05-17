﻿Blasts rock officials’ homes in Maguindanao, Lanao Sur

A rifle grenade exploded inside the residential compound of a village official in Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao Sunday evening but no one was hurt, police said.

Lt. Col. Sabri Lakibul, the municipal police chief, said Monday no one claimed responsibility for the explosion in the residential yard of Guiaber Dalindingan, chairman of Barangay Crossing Simuay, Sultan Kudarat town.

However, Dalindingan believed it was related to last week’s national and local elections. He did not elaborate.

A rifle grenade is an explosive that uses a rifle-based launcher to permit a longer effective range than that of a grenade thrown by hand.

The grenade blast in Sultan Kudarat town came a day after grenades were also tossed in the residential compound of the mayor-elect in the Lanao del Sur town of Pualas.

Col. Christopher Panapan, Lanao del Sur police director, said no one was hurt in the Saturday night grenade attack but caused fear among the residents.

Panapan said the blast occurred in Barangay Danugan where the residence of Pualas mayor-elect Amanoden Ducol is located.

He said investigation is still going on and all angles are being considered.

Source: Philippines News Agency