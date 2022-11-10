Blast victim suspect in Tacurong bus bombing: police

One of the blast victims in Sunday’s bombing of a Yellow Bus Lines (YBL) unit here is a suspect and remains under close guarding by cops in the hospital, police officials said Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, Soccsksargen police regional chief, identified the suspect as Esmael Daomilang, 55, of Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur.

The suspect, whose leg was amputated, was among the wounded passenger of the bus in Barangay New Isabela here.

“Statement of witnesses and pieces of gathered evidence pointed out to the gravely injured Daomilang as one of the suspects,” Macaraeg said.

The Nov. 6 bus bombing killed one and wounded 11 others.

The bus was on the way to Tacurong bus terminal when a bomb went off from its rear.

“It was a case of a premature explosion that is why the victim-suspect was injured,” Colonel Raymundo Jr., head of Special Investigation Task Group – Yellow Bus, told DXOM-AM Radio in Koronadal City.

Macaraeg said a case for violation of RA 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 has been filed against Daomilang at the City Prosecution Office.

Earlier, police investigators said four women may have been responsible for transporting the explosive in the bus as they boarded in North Cotabato.

They said the women alighted before the vehicle reached Barangay New Isabela supposedly en route to the bus terminal.

Source: Philippines News Agency