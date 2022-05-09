﻿Blast rocks NoCot town amid voting

An improvised bomb went off on election day near a voting center in the North Cotabato town of Kabacan.

Lt. Col. John Miridel Calinga,Kabacan police chief, said the blast happened at about 9:35 a.m. near the Kabacan Pilot Elementary School in Barangay Poblacion.

The explosive, triggered through a mobile phone, was fashioned from a 60mm mortar explosive left beside the road at the back of the school where voting was ongoing.

“Nobody was hurt and the blast did not stop voters from casting their votes,” Calinga said in an interview.

No one claimed responsibility and police believed it was meant only to sow fear.

Source: Philippines News Agency