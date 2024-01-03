Blast injuries in E. Visayas up in 1st post-pandemic celebrations

TACLOBAN CITY: Eastern Visayas has recorded 29 fireworks-related injuries (FWRI) during the holiday revelries, up from just six cases recorded a year ago, the regional health office here reported on Wednesday. Despite experiencing a substantial 383 percent surge in FWRI cases compared to the previous year, no major injuries were recorded during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Department of Health (DOH) 8 (Eastern Visayas) Regional Information Officer Jelyn Lopez-Malibago said. 'The rise in cases was anticipated, as this marked the first year of post-pandemic where communities actively engaged in celebratory activities. Consequently, we heightened our awareness campaign in collaboration with our partners to ensure public preparedness,' Malibago said in a phone interview. The majority of the victims sustained burn injuries from igniting fireworks or firecrackers, such as kwitis (sky rockets), fountains, five stars, and boga (homemade cannons). Of the 29 blast victims recorded from Dec. 21, 2023 to Jan. 3, 2024, a total of 12 were residents of Leyte province, specifically from Tacloban City, Ormoc City, Palo, Tanauan, Pastrana, Palompon, Burauen, and Sta. Fe towns. Six of those injured were from the towns of Taft, Borongan City, Salcedo, and Guiuan in Eastern Samar province, while another six were from the towns of Paranas, Calbayog City, Catbalogan City, Sta. Margarita, and Motiong in Samar province. Two of those injured were from Naval, Biliran; one from Anahawan, Southern Leyte; and one each from Gamay and Laoang towns in Northern Samar. The DOH will continue its monitoring of blast injuries until Jan. 6. 'We express our sincere gratitude to our partner agencies, local government units at all levels, dedicated health care workers, and, of course, the general public for wholeheartedly heeding our call for a safer and healthier holiday season,' Malibago said. Meanwhile, the regional police office reported the arrest of two unauthorized sellers of firecrackers in Laoang, Northern Samar, and General MacArthur, Eastern Samar on Jan 2. They have also confiscated 4,006 pieces of banned fireworks in Tacloban City, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, and Samar, valued at PHP137,125. The regional police deployed about 2,563 personnel to convergence points across the region during the holiday season. Source: Philippines News Agency