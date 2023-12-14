Black Nazarene ‘traslacion’ likely to return in 2024

MANILA: The traslacion or grand procession of the iconic image of the Black Nazarene is likely to make a return early next year. In an advisory Thursday, the Quiapo Church said a walk-through of the route of the "Traslacion" would be held on Saturday. "We are inviting you on December 16, at 5 am, at the Quirino Grandstand for the walk through of the route of the procession of the traslacion, which is part of our preparations for the celebration of Nazareno 2024," it said. The activity will include officials of the church, government agencies, and other stakeholders in the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Jan. 9, 2024. The procession is held annually, where hundreds of thousands of devotees join the activity starting at the Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park and ending at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church in Quezon Blvd. In 2021, the grand procession was shelved due to the coronavirus disease pandemic. For this year, the Quiapo Church introduced the "Walk of Faith" procession The las t traslacion (transfer or moving) was held in January 2020, two months before the Duterte administration declared a nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic. Source: Philippines News Agency