Björk, Izzy Bizu, and Breland among latest additions to Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival

Presented by Kraken, the second annual Metaverse Music Festival will host 15 stages with 150+ artists across every music genre; Showcasing the next frontier of metaverse experiences

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the world’s largest user-owned and operated metaverse announced that it is expanding the array of musical talent that will be available to global citizens at Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival 2022 . Decentraland’s aim for the festival is to demonstrate the evolving ways that musicians and artists can engage with their fans in a communal setting, all while offering something new and additional to IRL concerts and festivals. Presented by digital asset platform Kraken , DCLMVMF22 will be held from November 10-13, and is free for all to attend, no ticket or VR headset required.

“I am beyond excited for the world to witness and enjoy the lineup we have produced with incredible partners this year. It has been my life’s passion to explore the boundaries of music in the 21st century, and we are delighted to share this talented, diverse, authentic group of artists and what they will be introducing the world to. We are working hard to help expand what is possible with music and sound in the metaverse,” said Iara Dias, Producer for Metaverse Music Festival.

Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival 2022: Lineup Additions

World-renowned music icon, Björk enters the metaverse for the first time during DCLMVMF22, with a performance for the ages. She will host the world premiere of her latest music video, “Sorrowful Soil,” during her time on stage, among other surprises for her fans.“We are honored that Björk has trusted Decentraland as the platform of choice for her metaverse debut. As an international and multi-generational icon, she’s inspired countless humans, and we’re no exception,” said Sam Hamilton, Creative Director of the Decentraland Foundation. “Her exploration of the relationship between nature, technology, and sound heavily influenced Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival. I cannot wait for everyone to see.”

Soundr is proud to announce it will be adding the English-Ethiopian songwriter, Izzy Bizu , to their stage.

, to their stage. Platinum-award winning country artist and songwriter, BRELAND, will make his metaverse debut during the festival. His performance for DCLMVMF22 was filmed for a sold-out crowd at The Garage in London.

Nugs.net will present Grammy winning artist Billy Strings live from The Met in Philadelphia on November 12 and 13 at 8PM ET

In addition to new musical talent joining the festival, Decentraland is also welcoming a new metaverse music experience that will lead the democratization of the music industry.

Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival 2022: New Experiences & Activations

Celebrating the raw potential NFTs have to offer for artists, the digital asset platform Kraken will release its iconic collection of Wearables during their special afterparty that will feature an infinite NFT gallery.

will release its iconic collection of Wearables during their special afterparty that will feature an infinite NFT gallery. Stickmen Toys is bringing exclusive avatars to DCLMVMF22. Stickmen Toys is an audio-visual digital collectibles project by Warner Records and Bose , taking you on a journey to reconnect with your inner child.

is bringing exclusive avatars to DCLMVMF22. Stickmen Toys is an audio-visual digital collectibles project by and , taking you on a journey to reconnect with your inner child. Another activation that is bound to appeal to the masses will be a newly-unveiled, interactive racing game which will feature music produced by Chillpill , who is represented by web3 entertainment company Defient .

, who is represented by web3 entertainment company . In an effort to create highly immersive experiences for attendees, Berlin-based software startup, doWow, will debut a pioneering technical solution that enables the broadcasting of mixed media and user-generated content in real-time in various destinations within Decentraland. The doWow Media Wall invites attendees to engage with NFTs, Wearables, watch artists’ performances, participate in giveaways, and broadcast their own UGC in real-time.

Join Decentraland at the next installment of Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival by pre-registering at the official Event listing . Follow the event on Twitter at #DCLMVMF22 to learn more about specific experiences and still-unannounced artists that will join us at the festival. See you at the show.

About Decentraland

Launched in 2020, Decentraland is a virtual social world powered by the Ethereum blockchain and the first decentralized metaverse. Within the Decentraland platform, users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications as well as socialize and attend a wide range of daily community-driven events. Decentraland is unique in that it is owned, created, and governed by the people who use it every day. Through the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) users can submit proposals and even apply for grants for the community to vote on.

About Kraken

Kraken is one of the world’s largest digital asset platforms and the leader in euro volume and liquidity. Globally, Kraken’s client base trades more than 200+ digital assets and 8 different fiat currencies. Kraken was founded in 2011 and was one of the first exchanges to offer spot trading with margin, regulated derivatives and index services. Kraken is trusted by well over 10 million clients and institutions around the world and offers professional, around-the-clock online support.

