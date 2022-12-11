BJMP urges PDL to sign up for 2023 polls

MANILA : The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on Sunday expressed hope that more persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) will register as the Commission on Election (Comelec) resumes the voters’ enlisting beginning Dec. 12.

BJMP chief Jail Director Allan Iral urged PDLs who have not been convicted by a final judgment to register and participate in the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

“Ang pagboto ay isang karapatang pantao na lubos na pinapahalagahan ng BJMP. Ito ay upang masiguro na walang mapagqiiwanan sa ating mga kababayan lalo na yung mga nasa piitan. Sa muling pagbubukas ng voter’s registration bukas, makiisa po tayong lahat na mga kwalipikado ng bumuto na magparehistro (Voting is a human right that BJMP takes very seriously. This is to ensure that no one is left behind among our countrymen, even those who are in prison. With the resumption of voter’s registration tomorrow, let’s unite all those who are qualified to vote to register),” Iral said in a statement.

Iral believed that PDLs would be able to participate in the 2023 elections the same way they have participated in the 2022 presidential elections.

During the May 2022 national elections, the BJMP recorded a turnout of 29,286 or 88.67 percent of the 33,027 registered PDLs who were able to vote.

The Cebu City jail Male Dormitory topped the list of BJMP facilities with the most PDL registered voters with 1,102 registrants; followed by Talisay City Jail – Male Dormitory with 878 PDL voters; and Lapu-Lapu City Jail – Male Dormitory with 701 PDL voters.

Of the 477 BJMP jail facilities, 180 have more than 50 PDL registered voters.

On March 22, the Supreme Court promulgated Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution No. 9371, indicating that PDLs may now be permitted to register and vote in the national and local elections.

Under the guidelines set by the Comelec, PDLs who are qualified to register are those: who are at least 18 years of age on election day and/or committed inside the jail facility or detention center for at least six months immediately preceding the election day; confined in jail facility or detention center, formally charged with any crime and awaiting or undergoing trial; serving a sentence of imprisonment for less than one year; or whose conviction is on appeal.

PDLs who are disqualified to register are those who have been sentenced by final judgment to suffer imprisonment of not less than one year; and those who have been adjudged by final judgment by a court of competent jurisdiction or tribunal of having committed any crime involving disloyalty to the duly constituted government, such as rebellion, insurrection, violation of the firearms laws, or any crime against national security.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the registration period will run from Dec.12, 2022, until Jan. 31, 2023.

Qualified voters may visit the Comelec office in their cities and towns from Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Laudiangco said.

