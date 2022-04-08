﻿BJMP unveils 20-year roadmap on jail administration

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on Friday launched a 20-year development roadmap to improve jail administration and care of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Known as the Journey for Advancement, Innovation, and Long-term Development (J.A.I.L.) Plan 2040, the roadmap outlines the journey of the bureau towards achieving its desired breakthrough results of becoming a world-class agency and a premiere safekeeping and welfare institution for PDLs, highly regarded by the community for its professional, capable, efficient, and credible organization by 2040.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the roadmap, BJMP Chief Jail Director Allan Iral stressed the value of a strategic direction for the agency and the support of all personnel for its realization.

“Kaya hinihikayat ko ang bawat isa na pagtulungan natin ang J.A.I.L. Plan 2040, mula dito sa taas pababa sa jail units (So I encourage everyone to join us J.A.I.L. Plan 2040, from here on up to jail units.). Let us make this foothold an opportunity to steer people to the one direction we are pursuing,” Iral said.

He said the bureau is keen on ensuring the humane safekeeping of PDLs with more responsive and holistic welfare and development programs.

To coordinate and integrate the J.A.I.L. Plan 2040, and to sustain the execution, management, monitoring, and institutionalization of the agency scorecard, the Center for Jail Excellence and Strategy Management was created.

The BJMP scorecard is a strategic management performance metric that will aid in improving the Bureau’s internal operations to achieve desired outcomes.

It measures the organization’s overall performance and provides feedback on how to make better decisions in the pursuit of transformed jail management that is responsive to the changing times and dynamic needs of its personnel, stakeholders, and most importantly, the PDL.

It also assesses the organizational performance through four different perspectives that work together to achieve performance targets.

These four perspectives are resource management perspective, learning and growth perspective, process excellence, and community.

The BJMP National Advisory Council (NAC) was also created to support the implementation of the J.A.I.L. Plan 2040.

The council will provide the needed external perspectives and guidance on key issues and concerns affecting the organization, such as the generation of additional resources through channeled networks.

