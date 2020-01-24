BJMP implements single ‘carpeta’ system in Zambo jail

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has started implementing the single "carpeta" system at the Zamboanga City Jail (ZCJ) for easier access to the records of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL), an official said Friday.

Senior Jail Officer 1 Rey Laurence Comprendio, ZCJ information officer, said they are targeting to complete the encoding of the PDLs records by the first quarter of this year.

Comprendio said a single "carpeta" system will mean that all jail facilities will have a centralized data of PDL records around the country.

For instance, he said the central office could easily access the data, which include the PDL's personal information, date detention, the nature of the case, and the court decision, from the different regions online.

Comprendio said the single "carpeta" system will also hasten tracking down an escapee since the record can be accessed by all detention facilities nationwide.

However, he said they are confronted by the erratic Internet signal that delays the encoding of the data.

Currently, the ZCJ houses a total of 3,559 male PDLs and is one of the 20 detention facilities in the region that is under the jurisdiction of the BJMP.

Source: Philippines News Agency