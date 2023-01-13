BJMP gets full ISO certification

MANILA: The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has achieved full certification of its quality management system, following a rigorous evaluation by inspection and certification services firm SOCOTEC Certification Philippines, Inc.

The bureau's national headquarters and all 17 regional offices have been certified as fully compliant with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 standards.

The certification was officially conferred during the BJMP Management Conference in San Mateo town, Rizal province on Thursday.

BJMP chief Jail Director Allan Iral said this achievement is a testament to the BJMP's commitment to providing world-class service to its stakeholders and ensuring that its management systems are aligned with international guidelines.

The certification applies to all offices and jail units under the 17 BJMP regional offices and covers the following key processes: Policy Formulation, Communication Planning and Monitoring, Recruitment and Placement of Jail Officer 1, and Welfare and Development of Persons Deprived of Liberty.

SOCOTEC carried out its review and assessment of the BJMP's management systems and procedures on December 19-22, 2022, and determined the bureau's compliance with international standards after a thorough evaluation.

Iral praised and thanked all personnel for their dedication and hard work in achieving this significant milestone.

He also urged them to maintain the highest standards as required by the ISO and strive for consistency in implementing them in order to deliver high-quality public service.

“I am incredibly proud of all the hardworking personnel of the BJMP for this outstanding achievement. Let us continue to improve our work and strive to deliver even better service to our clients,” he said in a statement

Source: Philippines News Agency