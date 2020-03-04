Bizman says PH food industry abuzz

Some business players in the Philippines have had a push and pull experience with luck as the Department of Finance implements the tax reform.

But the food and beverage (F and B) industry in the country proves unshaken with its business expansion foresight.

In an interview, Hubert Young of Tokyo Coffee Holdings, the entrepreneur who brought the UCC chain of food and coffee concepts here, said while other businesses may be affected, it is not the same with the F and B sector.

Filipinos, everybody loves to eat. We talk about business, we get together over food, he told the Philippine News Agency.

Young said he does not think that the government will kill businesses.

As a taxpayer, we should be paying, and it will also be good that we can see the taxes be put to good use, more infrastructure, better roads, he said.

In three months, Young said another UCC franchise will be opened in Davao City, and soon in Bacolod and Cebu.

The business expansions will also open at least a hundred opportunities for job seekers.

Filipinos like to drink coffee now, (It is a prime time to build more), we have our own coffee roasting facility in the Philippines, he added.

UCC supplies coffee for Japanese convenience store franchise chain Family mart, Philippine Airlines business class lounge, among others.

Young, who also heads the MOS Burger Philippines, launched last week the first of many stores in Robinsons Galleria, Ortigas Avenue.

They are slated to open branches in SM Megamall, Robinsons Magnolia, Greenhills, Midtown and Eastwood in a few months.

A breakfast feature of the burger chain is also in the pipeline highlighting classic Pinoy silogs the MOSilog.

Source: Philippines News Agency