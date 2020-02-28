Biz sector supports call to ban single use plastic

The business sector here supported the call to ban single use plastic, an official said on Thursday.

Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (DCCCII) president John Carlo Tria said they joined the government in its campaign for environmental protection, supporting the drive against single use plastics (SUPs).

"We have no argument with the ban as it will be an opportunity for manufacturers to produce alternative packaging that is more environment friendly," he said.

He added the alternative packaging will be promoted and many of them are locally made.

"I think this is a good move of the city," he said, adding that many businesses have already given an option to consumers not to use plastic.

"We see a lot of establishments already using alternative items over plastic. We will see the final ordinance and look at the details," he noted.

Meanwhile, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Davao City director Rachel Remitio said the production of alternative packaging is an area that they will look at.

She said they have cooperators of the Shared Service Facility (SSF) particularly in the Marilog area involving four communities of indigenous peoples (IPs) that are into the production of baskets and bags from native materials.

She said the ban of SUPs is an opportunity where IPs may expand their production and provide the alternative items the consumers would need when they go to the public market or grocery stores.

The city council is now finalizing a proposed ordinance banning the use of SUPs, said Chinkie P. Golle, executive director of Interface Development Interventions (IDIS).

Golle said the proposed measure on SUPs has passed three hearings in the Committee on Environment chaired by 2nd District Councilor Diosdado Mahipus.

SUPs, as specified in the proposed ordinance, are referred to as plastic drinking cups; plastic condiment, sauce or gravy container, both recyclable and non recyclable; plastic cup lids or covers; plastic stirrers; plastic cutlery (spoon, knife, or fork); plastic straws; plastic meal packaging; plastic hand gloves; plastic materials used as "buntings" and balloon sticks.

Golle said in its position paper entitled "Davao City: City of Life, not of Plastic Wastes, Ban Single Use Plastics, Beat Plastic Pollution" showed that the city is producing an average of 570 to 600 metric tons daily.

It also said the proposed banning of single use plastics will ease up garbage collection.

Aside from the environmental benefits, the proposed ordinance will make garbage collection time efficient.

It also said while some plastics are less noticeable such as oxo degradable designed to degrade quickly, they are still present in the environment and continue to accumulate through time affecting the health of every organism ingesting their debris or by products.

