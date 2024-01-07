Latest News

Biz group says high cost of power crucial to Cebu economic dev’t

CEBU CITY: The business community in Cebu said issues concerning the soaring cost of power and availability of its supply which may hamper growth and development this year should be addressed by government agencies. Charles Kenneth Co, president of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), said the concern on electricity is one of the five key issues that they want to work out with the national government. 'Cebu and Central Visayas still have a lot of opportunities for foreign investments to engage in. It is crucial for the national government to come in in terms of lowering the cost of fuel and power,' he said in a statement over the weekend. The group also raised the issues on the national government funding for local and various infrastructure projects, water and mass transit, e-visa/visa-free for the tourism sector, and the Metro Cebu Expressway connecting Naga and Danao cities. Source: Philippines News Agency

