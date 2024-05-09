KUCHING, The Borneo International Water and Wastewater Exhibition and Conference (BIWWEC 2024) that will be held here from Oct 23 to 25 will serve as a launching pad for Sarawak's roadmap to the International Water Association's (IWA) World Water Congress 2028. Sarawak Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi said the conference is also positioned to stimulate innovation, encourage cooperation and promote sustainability in water industry, hence enhance both socio-economic progress and environmental conservation in the region. 'We are also pleased to announce the return of the Sarawak Utility and Telecommunication Conference 2024 (SUTC 2024) in conjunction with BIWWEC 2024. 'There will be forums featuring over 50 international and local speakers and discussion panels with 80 sessions in four streams across three full days of BIWWEC and the key topics for this year's conference are sustainable water, water and energy, financial sustainability for water assets and digital water inn ovation,' he said at a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly building here, today. Last year, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had announced that Sarawak was chosen to host the IWA World Water Congress 2028 after presenting a successful bid in France. Themed 'Bridging Solutions for Sustainable Water', BIWWEC 2024 is expecting 1,000 delegates and 55 exhibitors, with Abang Johari set to to officiate the conference and to deliver the keynote address. Organised by the Malaysian Water Association (MWA) Sarawak Branch, the conference will be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching bearing the tagline 'Flowing Future'. Since the beginning of 2011, BIWWEC has established itself as one of the leading water and wastewater related events in the region, attracting industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from across Asia and beyond. Source: BERNAMA News Agency