Bitdeer to develop NVIDIA-accelerated GPU cloud capabilities to cater to unfulfilled demand for AI computing power

Bitdeer to Launch Asia-Based Cloud Service Built on NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”), a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing, today announced that it has become a Preferred cloud service provider (CSP ) in the NVIDIA Partner Network and plans to launch Bitdeer AI Cloud, among the first cloud services powered by NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with DGX H100 systems in the Asia region. The service will provide Bitdeer’s customers with access to NVIDIA AI supercomputing to help them accelerate their development of generative AI, large language models (LLMs), and other AI workloads.

Rapid developments in machine learning, AI, and LLMs are creating a surging demand for powerful, reliable, and readily available cloud-based computing solutions. IDC[1] noted that the public cloud platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market delivered more than 32% annual growth in 2022, which points to the success that customers are achieving with cloud providers as strategic partners. In addition, burgeoning online gaming, livestreaming, and social media industries in Asia are exacerbating the supply-demand imbalance for computing power.

Bitdeer’s GPU cloud service builds on the Company’s extensive customer reach in Asia. Paired with its domain expertise in hash rate-sharing and cloud services, the service can equip businesses and entrepreneurs with state-of-the-art computing using the NVIDIA DGX platform.

Matt Linghui Kong, Chief Executive Officer of Bitdeer, commented, “We are excited to work with NVIDIA to lay the groundwork for the next era of AI and large language model advancements in Asia. Becoming a Preferred member of the NVIDIA Partner Network validates our technological competence and market reach. We look forward to collaborating with NVIDIA to empower businesses in Asia to innovate, grow, and prosper.”

“Generative AI empowers businesses to unlock unprecedented scalability, reliability, and innovation,” said Tony Paikeday, senior director of the DGX platform at NVIDIA, “With its NVIDIA DGX infrastructure, Bitdeer can provide the AI supercomputing and software needed to build and deploy generative AI models and services.”

Bitdeer, renowned for its global datacenter deployment capabilities, proficiency in high-performance machine operations, and extensive cloud service expertise, is in the process of methodically building its GPU cloud business. The Company’s designation as an NVIDIA Preferred partner will serve as a catalyst for the Company to develop its GPU cloud capabilities. Bitdeer’s strategic roadmap encompasses four phases: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Application as a Service (AaaS).

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS): Bitdeer is gearing up to provide high-performance GPU cloud infrastructure to serve as the bedrock for AI-driven initiatives. This infrastructure will empower organizations to efficiently harness the full potential of GPUs, facilitating seamless execution of complex AI workloads.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS): Expanding on its infrastructure capabilities, Bitdeer is actively developing a comprehensive GPU-as-a-Service platform, simplifying the deployment and management of AI applications. This platform will offer the flexibility and scalability that businesses need to smoothly implement and build out AI solutions and capitalize on the fast-growing PaaS market, which is projected to reach US$352.2 billion globally by 2030[2].

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS): Bitdeer is fully committed to offering turnkey AI solutions tailored to a wide array of industries. By providing AI software services, Bitdeer seeks to democratize AI, making it accessible to organizations of all sizes and eliminating the complexities of in-house development. Users will also have the option to deploy their own models and offer external services.

Application-as-a-Service (AaaS): Between 2023 and 2032, the Asia Pacific API market is expected to have the highest CAGR globally[3]. In an effort to foster AI innovation, Bitdeer is set to craft API services that will enable businesses to easily introduce AI into their existing workflows. Bitdeer will offer an intuitive and efficient development platform and allow users to not only deploy custom APIs with ease, but also achieve seamless integration and interfacing with existing applications.

Building on the foundations of existing blockchain technology and high-performance computing capabilities, Bitdeer is broadening its technical and business horizons. The Company’s ultimate goal is to provide a high-performance foundation from which it can execute complex AI workloads, leveraging GPU cloud infrastructure to create an adaptable and dynamic platform. The flexibility and scalability of this platform will make AI solutions accessible to a vast range of companies and industries. The final phase of the Company’s roadmap will see it offer an intuitive platform that can seamlessly incorporate custom APIs into existing applications. By evolving along a service trajectory that encompasses IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and AaaS, its upcoming NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD-based high-performance cloud service platform has the potential to advance the way organizations access and use AI.

Bitdeer expects its upcoming DGX SuperPOD-based high-performance cloud service platform to launch in the first quarter of 2024.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive digital asset computing solutions for its customers. Bitdeer handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management and daily operations. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan. To learn more, please visit https://www.bitdeer.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “look forward to,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Bitdeer’s annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Bitdeer’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

Media Inquiries：

pr@bitdeer.com

Contacts

Investor Relations

Robin Yang, Partner

ICR, LLC

Email: Bitdeer.ir@icrinc.com

Phone: +1 (212) 537-5825

Public Relations

Brad Burgess, SVP

ICR, LLC

Email: Bitdeer.pr@icrinc.com

Phone: +1 (212) 537-4056

______________________________ __

[1] Source: IDC: Market Analysis Perspective: Worldwide Public Cloud Platform as a Service/PaaS, 2023

[2] Source: Verified Market Research: Global Platform As A Service (PaaS) Market Size By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise), By Application (Application PaaS (APaaS), Integration PaaS (IPaaS)), By Geographic Scope And Forecast

[3] Source: Market.us: API Management Market to Reach Valuation of USD 49.9 Billion at Cagr of 28% by 2032

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 1b6aecfe-d911-46fc-8cac- 846924a2b50b

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8977094