Bitdeer Group Contributes to Local Communities in Wyoming and Texas

Bitdeer Group gives back to the communities of Wyoming and Rockdale, Texas

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitdeer Group provides digital asset mining services to individual and institutional clients around the world, and has set up branches in North America, Europe, and other regions. It is committed to convenience, user satisfaction, and reliability, in addition to giving back to the local communities where it operates.

Bitdeer Group views community engagement as a top priority. These opportunities give Bitdeer a platform to actively solve problems in the community while building a better future for its employees as well as their friends and families. Bitdeer Group is enthusiastic to contribute in any way it can, from financial donations to facilitating educational programs and expanding career opportunities. Most recently, Bitdeer’s community contributions include sponsoring the University of Wyoming WyoHackathon and making a critical donation to the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department.

The University of Wyoming WyoHackathon: Using Blockchain to Reimagine Economic Revitalization

On Sept. 15, 2021, Bitdeer Group sponsored the University of Wyoming’s annual WyoHackathon. Bitdeer Group’s contribution allowed University of Wyoming students to engage with crypto industry experts as well as leaders across the spectrum of emerging blockchain use cases.

Bitdeer Group also participated in a workshop for the university’s Mining Club. Bitdeer Group brought an S19 mining machine and explained the hardware’s computing mechanisms as well as demonstrated industry-standard repair techniques.

Bitdeer Group wanted to be involved with the WyoHackathon to further develop Wyoming’s ambitions to become the epicenter of blockchain tech in the United States. Joining forces with the University of Wyoming dually cultivates talent for the future of the industry.

Donation and Involvement in Rockdale, Texas

One of Bitdeer Group’s largest mining datacenter is in Rockdale, Texas. Like many rural parts of the U.S., Rockdale does not have a government-funded fire department. On Oct. 27, 2021, Bitdeer Group donated to the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department. This donation enabled these brave first responders, who also have full-time ”day” jobs, to purchase emergency ventilator equipment.

Bitdeer Group is planning a concerted community engagement strategy for 2022, prioritizing initiatives that facilitate sustained economic impact which include social responsibilities from tax contribution to local government, to increased job opportunities and economic returns for the local community.

About Bitdeer Group

Bitdeer Group is the world’s leading digital asset mining service provider. It was founded by Jihan Wu, Co-Founder of Bitmain and Matrixport, with venture investment from Sequoia Capital, IDG, and other well-known investment groups in the blockchain space. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer Group currently operates in the United States and Europe. The Group has three business lines — Bitdeer, Mining Datacenter, and Minerplus — demonstrating the dedication and expertise to become the world’s most reliable digital asset mining service provider.

