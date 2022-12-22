‘Bisht’ worn by Messi at World Cup ceremony draws great interest

DOHA, Qatar: A traditional item of clothing called a bisht, which was worn by Lionel Messi while lifting the World Cup trophy during the awards presentation ceremony, has attracted great interest from football fans, according to Qatari media reports Wednesday.

Many fans, especially Argentines, flocked to the Souq Waqif marketplace to buy the traditional clothing worn by Arabs in Gulf countries, Qatar’s Al Raya newspaper reported.

“We are very proud that the bishts in our store are entirely a product of the Qatari industry,” the daily quoted a producer of bisht, Ahmed es-Salim, as saying.

He said there has been strong demand for the attire from World Cup fans, especially Westerners, since the trophy ceremony took place Sunday, adding he expects sales to increase further in the coming days.

A bisht was gifted to Messi by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani during the World Cup championship celebrations.

On Sunday, Messi-led Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win the World Cup.

Bishts are worn in the Gulf region for special events and celebrations. Symbolizing wealth and royalty, the attire comes in different colors such as gray, black, brown, white and beige

Source: Philippines News Agency