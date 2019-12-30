Bishop tells laity: Be hardworking, holy to succeed in 2020

A day before New Year's eve, the bishop of the Diocese of Balanga advised the faithful to be hardworking and holy to be successful in life in 2020 and years to come.

Put into practice the maxim that is 'nasa Diyos ang awa, nasa tao ang gawa'. Do something harder and with honesty. Be faithful and you will be fruitful, Bishop Ruperto Santos said.

The Bataan prelate said only God will make things happen.

Have a strong faith in God. Trust God and not certain persons or particular fruits. Have a strong faith to God and He will make things happen, the bishop said.

He said that 2020 will be lucky not through making noises using dangerous firecrackers or the preparation of 12 fruits on the table.

Some people believe that exploding firecrackers drive away evil spirits and preparing 12 round-shaped fruits on New Year's eve bring good luck for the incoming year.

Everything happens because of God through His grace and goodness so turn to Him, Santos said.

Source: Philippines News Agency