Bishop prays for 2 Pinoys who died in Singapore car mishap

A Catholic prelate prayed for the souls of the two Filipinos who died in a car accident in Singapore on Sunday.

We offer our prayers and holy masses for their eternal rest. We implore our good Lord to grant strength to those who whom they have left behind, said Bishop Ruperto Santos, former chairman of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines � Episcopal Commission on Migrants and Itinerant Peoples' (CBCP-ECMI) in an interview.

The Balanga bishop thanked the Philippine embassy in Singapore for extending immediate assistance to the families of the victims who have not been identified yet.

We appreciate the immediate help and assistance of our embassy staff, appeal that justice is served and the guilty be lawfully prosecuted, he said.

This tragedy shows the perilous and fragile journey, sacrificial conditions of our OFWs. And thus we have to pray, care for them and do whatever to alleviate their sufferings, Santos added.

He expressed sadness and sorrow as tragedy struck even during this Yuletide season to those whose dreams were to give happiness and a better future (for) their loved ones.

Innocent lives were lost, the prelate added.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has extended assistance to the two other Filipinos who reportedly remain in critical condition due to injuries.

OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac has expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the accident.

Nakikiisa at nakikiramay po kami sa pamilya ng mga mahal nating OFW na nasawi sa Singapore kahapon (We expressed sympathy to the families of our OFWs who died in Singapore yesterday), Cacdac said in his Twitter message on Monday.

Tinutulungan po natin ang mga pamilya at ang mga sugatan na mga OFW na nasa ospital po ngayon (We extended assistance to the families and to the injured OFWs who are still in the hospital, he added.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the two Filipinos died after a car lost control and crashed into a group of Filipinos at Lucky Plaza in Singapore on Sunday afternoon.

"The DFA, through the Embassy, is now in touch with authorities for the repatriation of the remains of the Filipino casualties," the DFA statement read.

According to reports, the group of Filipino women was having a picnic outside Lucky Plaza when a black Honda Vezel suddenly plowed into them. Investigations are ongoing.

Source: Philippines News Agency