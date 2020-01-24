Bishop issues prayer to stop spread of ASF in Bataan

Bishop Ruperto Santos has issued a diocesan prayer to stop the African swine fever (ASF) from spreading in Bataan province.

Affected by the ASF virus are five barangays in Dinalupihan, two in Hermosa, and one each in Orani and Samal.

Mayors Maria Angela Garcia of Dinalupihan, Joseph Antonio Inton of Hermosa, and Efren Pascual Jr. of Orani confirmed the presence of ASF in their localities.

Garcia, who is president of the Bataan Mayors' League, said Samal Mayor Aida Macalinao reported in their meeting that one village in her town has tested positive for the virus.

Santos, bishop of the Diocese of Balanga, said on Wednesday the prayer is to be recited in every Holy Mass in all churches in the province's 11 towns and lone city.

The prayer is as follows: "Blessed are you O Lord of all creation. Holy is your name forever and ever. You are the great physician healing all forms of sickness.

The ASF is now here in our province of Bataan. We humbly ask that you prevent from spreading this contagious viral disease that is impacting pigs.

We know that you care deeply about the well-being of all your creation, including the animals. We beg that you contain the virus and halt its transmission.

We also pray that you protect the uninfected ones and may they stay healthy. We lift everyone whose livelihood is dependent on pig farming and selling pork.

We ask that you continue to meet their needs whatever they are.

Grant wisdom to the ones who are conducting research on ASF virus across the world so it may fully be eradicated and stop its re-emergence.

We continue to give you praise and thanks, in Jesus' name we pray. Amen."

Source: Philippines News Agency