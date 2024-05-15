MANILA: The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) confiscated 227,351 packs of illicit cigarettes in Brooke's Point, Palawan. In a statement on Wednesday, the BIR said the illicit cigarettes, worth PHP150.6 million in tax liability, were seized from seven makeshift warehouses during a raid on May 1, 2024. The activity was a joint effort with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Customs, and Department of Health. The apprehension is part of the whole-of-government coordination efforts on the war against illicit trade envisioned and directed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. According to BIR, eight persons were confirmed to be in possession of the illegal contraband. They will be charged with the violations under the National Internal Revenue Code. "The BIR is continuous in its war against illicit vape and cigarette trade, all over the Philippines. Whether the illicit trade is in Palawan or in Metro Manila, we will pursue them," BIR Co mmissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. said. "Our regional and district offices have their orders to deploy all available manpower in curbing illicit vape and cigarette trade," he added. Source: Philippines News Agency