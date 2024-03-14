BIR seizes 102,900 bottles of vape products in Laguna

MANILA: The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Laguna Provincial Field Unit have confiscated 102,900 bottles of vape products and arrested two individuals during a raid of a warehouse in San Pablo City, Laguna. The total tax deficiency was estimated at PHP75.7 million. In a statement on Thursday, the BIR said the raid was conducted on March 11. "This successful raid of a vape warehouse containing 102,900 bottles of Flava vape products will be one of many. The BIR supports the whole of government approach in eradicating illicit vape products," BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. said. "We have warned you as early as 2022. Our raids are successful. We won the criminal cases. You already have pending warrants of arrest. Register and pay your proper taxes, or suffer the consequences," he added. The BIR said the suspects would be facing criminal cases for: violating the return and payment of excise tax on domestic products, and payment of excise taxes on imported articles, cigars and cigarettes; failure to file and supply correct and accurate information, pay, withhold and remit taxes withheld and refund excess taxes withheld on compensation; and unlawful possession or removal of articles subject to excise tax without payment of the tax; and attempt to evade or defeat tax of the National Internal Revenue Code. "Hinahabol ng BIR itong mga nagbebenta ng vape na hindi rehistrado o hindi nagbabayad ng tamang buwis. Pwede niyo isumbong sa BIR kapag may nakita kayo sa inyong lugar na tambakan, warehouse, o tindahan ng vape. Kapag nakita namin na hindi sila nagrehistro o nagbayad ng tamang buwis, raid at kasong kriminal ang kanilang haharapin. (The BIR is going after these vape sellers who are not registered or don't pay the right taxes. You can report to the BIR when you see a warehouse, or vape store in your area. If we find out that they have not registered or paid the correct taxes, they will face raids and criminal charges)," Lumagui said. S ource: Philippines News Agency