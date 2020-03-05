BIR seals machines in offsite cockfight betting sites in QC

Offsite cockpit betting machines of Manila Cockers Club, Inc. (MCCI) in 19 locations in Quezon City were sealed simultaneously Thursday to prevent them from being used since these are unregistered with the Bureau of the Internal Revenue (BIR).

In a briefing after the operation at MCCI branch on Timog Avenue, BIR Deputy Commissioner Marissa Cabreros said the government is losing billions from the use of these betting machines but she did not give specific figures.

She said the 19 branches covered by the tax compliance verification drive (TCVD) is only a small number compared to the 132 branches that MCCI has.

She said since personnel of the offsite betting sites did not allow the BIR personnel to inspect the machines and verify if it is registered with the agency or not, BIR personnel had to resort to constructive seizure of the machines.

The machines were wrapped using cellophane and sealed and signed by BIR personnel to prevent it from being used again until it is properly registered.

This activity was witnessed by representatives from the village where the branches are located and the members of the police.

Cabreros said personnel of MCCI will face additional sanctions if they tamper the seal.

She cited that while the BIR personnel failed to check the machines of all 132 MCCI branches not only in the National Capital Region (NCR) but also in some provinces, what's important is we give out information and notice that they are not supposed to be operating, not complying with the proper tax regulation.

We hope that they stop using unregistered machines, she added.

Cabreros said even the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act requires establishments to electronically transmit their sales report because that's the only way that we instill discipline among our taxpayers to report all their transactions or receipts.

In a statement, the BIR said MCCI is engaged in the business of cockfighting, including the construction and operation of cockpits, broadcast of fights, and accepting bets through the conventional and electronic means.

Source: Philippines News Agency